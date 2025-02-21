County Fire Station in Paso Robles Temporarily Closing For Renovations 2.21.2025

Press Release Station 52

The county public works department has begun working on renovations to the interior living spaces for fire station 52 in Paso Robles.

The renovations have resulted in the temporary closure of the fire station on Branch drive on February 17th, which will take approximately 45 days to complete. During this time, the units and fire engine at the station will be located to the Los Robles fire station 98 at Airport road.

Cal Fire says some response times in the area may be delayed due to the temporary relocation.