Paso Robles Library Board of Trustees Seat Vacant 1.24.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced one seat on its library board of trustees has opened, and interested community members are encouraged to apply.

The library board of trustees is an advisory body that reports to the Paso Robles city council, representing the community’s voice to ensure the library “remains a responsive and vibrant resource for residents.”

The library board of trustees meets the second Thursday of each month at 9 am in the city library. The vacant seat’s term expires on June 30, 2027. You can go to the city’s website to apply.

For questions, contact community services director, Angelica Fortin, at: [email protected].