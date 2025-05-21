Hearing Date Set For County Budget Recommendation 5.21.2025

The recommended budget for San Luis Obispo county was presented to the board of supervisors in its meeting yesterday afternoon.

The recommended budget for fiscal year 2025 – 2026 authorizes a spending level of 949.9 million dollars, a 78.2 million dollar increase from the previous fiscal year.

Ongoing priorities for this year’s budget are first public safety, fiscal stability, meeting legal mandates, and meeting debt service requirements. First tier priorities are homelessness, mental health, housing, and economic development. Second tier priorities are resiliency (emergency preparedness & infrastructure recovery), water, and organizational effectiveness.

The county continues to face long-term challenges, with expenditures for providing services growing faster than revenues. The full recommended budget is available for public review on the county’s website.

A hearing will be held Monday, June 9th for public comment on the recommended budget.