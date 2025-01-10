City of Paso Files Workplace Restraining Order For City Manager 01.10.2025

In late December, an emergency protective order was issued against 49-year-old Glenn O’Hagan, stating that he must stay at least a hundred yards from Paso Robles city manager Ty Lewis.

This came after O’Hagan reportedly ‘threatened’ Ty Lewis, saying he will make him “regret taking his son” on Christmas day. Lewis also named O’Hagan in an alleged extortion conspiracy. Earlier this week, a restraining order was filed against Glenn O’Hagan, shown in a court document obtained by KPRL news. The order was filed on January 6th, and granted on the 7th.

The order states that O’Hagan must stay at least a hundred yards away from Ty Lewis and his workplace, which includes Paso Robles city hall. The document describes O’Hagan’s conduct, saying that “for nearly 8 years, [O’Hagan] has engaged in an escalating pattern of harassing and stalking behavior toward [Ty Lewis.]”

A court hearing date is scheduled for January 22nd.