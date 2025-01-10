CA Schools Graduation Requirement to Include Personal Finance & Ethnic Studies 1.10.2025

The Paso Robles school board will discuss new California graduation requirements in its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, January 14th.

These new requirements are a part of AB 101, approved on October 8, 2021, and AB 2927, approved on June 29, 2024. Starting in 2030 and 2031, California students will be required to complete one semester of ethnic studies, and one semester in personal finance.

Paso Robles high school already offers an ethnic studies course, according to the agenda’s presentation, through a year long elective available for juniors and seniors.

The school district will develop and discuss integrating both courses to offer them in the 2026/2027 school year.