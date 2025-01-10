Paso City Library & Centennial Park Closing January 16th For Staff Training 01.10.2025

Library and Centennial Park Closure Jan 16 Press Release

The city of Paso Robles announced two facilities will be closed Thursday, January 16th for a day of staff training and development.

The release says the first building is the Paso Robles city library, closed all day and resuming regular business hours on Friday the 17th. City hall and the building lobby will remain open during this time.

The second facility, Centennial Park, will close its recreational office, and all organized classes and meetings in the park’s classrooms and gym will be canceled until 5 pm on January 16th.

However, the release says the park’s trails, picnic areas, and outdoor sports courts will remain open.

After school programs and the teen center will open once more on Tuesday, January 21st, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.