County Awards Grants to Expand Student Mental Health Support in Local High Schools 06.02.2026

The county behavioral health department announced the launch of a $300,000 grant initiative to expand on campus wellness centers at eight high schools throughout the county.

Funded through California’s behavioral health student services act, the county of San Luis Obispo applied for the funding to support local school districts in expanding students mental health resources and systems.

All participating campuses received the first of four scheduled grant disbursements, and “have already begun using the funding to expand services and resources on campus.” Participating schools must report wellness center outcomes to the county twice annually to measure long-term impact and ensure accountability.