City of Paso Robles Facility Hours For The Holidays 12.18.2024

Updated Press Release – City of Paso Robles Holiday Hours

The city of Paso Robles reminds residents of its hours for the upcoming holidays.

The city hall library, Centennial park and administrative offices will be closed on December 25th and January 1st for Christmas and New Year’s day respectively. Offices will open the following business days.

Residents may still contact the Paso Robles police department’s non-emergency line for non-emergency issues; for emergencies, call 911. Trash, recycling, and green waste collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of that week.

For instance, collections scheduled for Wednesday to Friday will be collected Thursday to Saturday on the week of Christmas.