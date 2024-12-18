Applications Open For City of Paso Supplemental Sales Tax Committee 12.18.2024

Applications are now open to serve on the supplemental sales tax oversight committee in Paso Robles.

The committee’s purpose is to review and inform both the city council and the community on revenues and expenditures from measure E-12 (recently extended by voters as I-24), and measure J-20.

The committee’s first role is to provide oversight on the expenditures of the sales taxes, ensuring they are being spent appropriately on community priorities.

The committee will meet on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November, on the third Wednesday of the month.

There are currently two at-large membership positions available.