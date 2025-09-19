Meridan Fire Station 52 Reopens After Extensive Remodel 9.19.2025

News Release – Sept 18 – Meridian

The San Luis Obispo county fire department announced that Meridian station 52 has reopened.

The fire station is located in Paso Robles at Branch road off highway 46. It was closed earlier in February this year for renovations to the interior living spaces.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo says upgrades include new cabinetry, ADA accessibility upgrades, and water system improvements. Now that the system upgrades are complete, station 52 is fully operational and ready to respond to the needs of the surrounding community.

The units and fire engine were relocated to the station on Airport road for the duration of this remodel.