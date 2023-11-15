City of Paso Encourages Use of Sandbags for Flood Preparedness 11.15.2023

The city of Paso Robles says the rainfalls for this week’s storms could be significant, and may cause local flooding.

The city says that they have taken preemptive measures to mitigate and reduce potential flooding where possible. The city encourages residents to use sandbags to protect private property.

Empty sand bags are available for purchase from Burt Industrial Supply, Lowe’s, Blake’s Hardware, Siteone Hardscape Center, and Farm Supply in Paso Robles.

The city has made sand available at the city streets yard, at 1220 Paso Robles street. Make sure to bring a shovel.