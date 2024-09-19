City of Paso Wins Unusual Roundabouts Award For Golden Hill/Union Rd 9.19.2024

The city of Paso Robles has announced the design of the Golden Hill/Union road roundabout has received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2024 unusual roundabouts award.

The ITE is a global community of transportation professionals, and hosts the unusual roundabouts award to highlight the best examples of creative roundabout designs that provide lasting benefits to the community.

The city says the roundabout at Golden Hill and Union road has been recognized for its “distinct approach to addressing high-traffic volumes while maintaining pedestrian safety in a semi-rural area.”

Capital projects engineer and project manager, Ditas Esperanza, said “The Golden Hill/Union road roundabout has proven to be an effective solution to the traffic concerns in this part of the city, and we are thrilled to be recognized by ite for our innovative approach.”