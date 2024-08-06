City of SLO Receive State Grant For Affordable Housing 8.06.2024

The city of San Luis Obispo recently received a portion of the pro-housing incentive fund grant from the state of California.

Around 750 thousand dollars of this 9.5 million dollar funding project was awarded to the city to help develop and construct affordable housing projects.

The award will go to projects by non-profit and public entity housing developers like transitions mental health, smartshare housing, peoples self help housing, and the housing authority of San Luis Obispo.

The city’s community development director, Timmi Tway said: “The prohousing incentive program award will help fund critically needed housing opportunities that help prevent homelessness and provide access to below market rate and supportive housing.”

The city’s goal is to accommodate up to 3,354 new houses between 2020 and 2028.