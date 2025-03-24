Closure For Section of Highway 101 Near Wellsona Rd Overnight This Week 3.24.2025

Caltrans announced there will be lane closures in both directions of the US 101 near Wellsona road overnight on Wednesday, March 26th from 7 pm to 6 am.

These closures, according to Caltrans, are to adjust the temporary barriers currently present near the intersection to allow for the construction of the southbound bridge. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

This is part of the project to build an underpass beneath the 101, with the goal of reducing the number of collisions in the area.