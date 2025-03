Yesterday morning, a van was reported to have crashed off highway 41 near Morro Bay, prompting CHP and emergency personnel to close lanes in both directions near Bear Ridge road to conduct a rescue operation.

CHP says they eventually rescued a 50-year-old woman from the wreckage, who was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. She was the sole occupant of the van that crashed.

Both lanes of traffic eventually opened as of 1 pm.