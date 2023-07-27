CMSF Takes Steps to Prevent Vesicular Stomatitis 07.27.2023

Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) has been confirmed in San Luis Obispo county. The California Mid-State Fair says it is taking steps to prevent the disease from entering the Paso Robles Event Center. Staff is requiring all horses to be checked prior to entering the fairgrounds and participating in upcoming horse show events. All horses will be required to pass a health check prior to entry.

Veterinarian issued health certificates received within 48 hours prior to horse entry will be accepted, but if no prior certificate is presented, a vet will be available for checkups. Any horses with oral lesions, sores, or abrasions will be turned away and not permitted entry.

The Mid-State Fair runs until July 30th. Two upcoming special rates days are Kids Day and Armed Forces Day. Kids Day is tomorrow, July 28th. Kids 12 and under get free daily admission. Armed Forces Day is Saturday, July 29th. All active or former military personnel with a valid military ID can enjoy free daily admission. A full list of events, exhibits, and attractions can be found at the fair’s website.