PR City Council Public Hearing on Airport Proposed Fee Amend 07.27.2023

The Paso Robles city council will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 1st, concerning the adoption of proposed fee amendments at the Paso Robles airport.

Members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to make oral presentations concerning the proposed fees at the public hearing. Copies of the staff report and resolution describing the proposed fees will be available on the city’s website no later than 72 hours preceding the hearing, and questions about the proposed fees can be directed to the administrative services department.

You can attend the meeting on August 1st in person, or listen right here on KPRL.