FEMA Application Deadline Extended 07.27.2023

The deadline for San Luis Obispo county residents to apply for federal disaster assistance has been extended from July 20th to September 1st.

FEMA says the extended registration deadline will provide more time for survivors living in remote areas as well as for residents in counties recently designated for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA’s disaster assistance covers damage caused by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides between February 21st and July 10th of this year.

Information on how to apply can be found at: disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362.