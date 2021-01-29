Coats For Kids 1.29.2021

Today is the final scheduled day of the week long Coats For Kids drive.

You can donate coats, jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts at several locations today in the north county. Erik Gorham tells KPRL that you can donate coats, jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts in Paso Robles at Paso Market Walk or New Day Church on 11th street.

In Templeton at Nature’s Touch on Main street.

In Atascadero at Madrone Landscape and Atascadero Jewelry and Loan Company.

Boxes are to be set out only during business hours.