Storm Damage 1.29.2021

More storm damage, falling trees and a river rescue yesterday.

One man rescued yesterday from the Salinas riverbed. Just before 2 yesterday afternoon the individual was rescued from an island by Paso Robles fire personnel. They’re water rescue team.

Two fire engines, one rescue vehicle, one squad and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles fire responded. A San Luis ambulance service vehicle also responded and stood by. The homeless person declined medical treatment and went on his way. No harm, no foul, but a lot of expense.

Meanwhile in Atascadero, another tree fell yesterday on Capistrano avenue. This time, the tree fell on a neighbor’s house. It smashed the roof of a home at 5410 Capistrano. No one injured.