Cody Domingos Wins Brabeck Award 05.12.2022

Paso Robles High School Senior Cody Domingos wins the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Award for 2022. The award goes to a high school senior pursuing higher education in agriculture. Cody plans to attend the University of Tennessee to major in Food and Ag Business with a minor in Marketing. He is the first winner to submit a project in welding to the award committee for the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Award. The JWBYLF includes a $20,000 scholarship.

At the award ceremony at Farm Supply in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon, Cody’s water polo coach, Collin Moore spoke about Cody’s responsibility and leadership. Cody served as team captain as a senior. Collin complimented Cody’s commitment and maturity.

Cody’s welding teach, Justin Pickard, also spoke. Justin praised Cody for his leadership and his consideration for others. Cody finished third in the California Skills USA Competition.

Besides water polo, welding and maintaining a 4.5 GPA, Cody finds time to pursue his favorite pastime, bass fishing. Part of the reason he chose University of Tennessee is because they have an excellent bass fishing team.

In early August, Cody and his parents will head back to University of Tennessee so he can begin his collegiate journey. His educational pursuits will include Food and Ag Business, Marketing and Tennessee Bass Fishing.