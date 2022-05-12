Other Stories This Thursday 05.12.2022

County health department spokesperson Michelle Shoresman is running to retain her seat on the San Luis Obispo city council. Shoresman was appointed to that seat after Heidi Harmon fled the mayor’s position for a job in Santa Cruz. Shoresman works at the county health department.

The county sheriff’s department is looking for a Santa Margarita woman who has been missing for several years. 59-year-old Lisa Laviano has not had contact with friends for five years. One friend recently went to her home she found Lee’s truck parked there. Her belongings were inside her home, undisturbed. But no sign of Lee Laviano. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.



Hearst Castle reopens after being closed for the past two years. Tours resumed yesterday at San Simeon.