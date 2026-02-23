Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Seeking Members 02.23.2026

2026 DCDEP Recruitment NR

The Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel has announced that applications are now being accepted to join the panel.

PG&E continues to operate the power plant up to 2030, but also must work to plan future use of the site for potential decommissioning. The panel was first created to foster open dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related to the plant’s decommissioning.

Panelists are members from across the central coast, and meets on matters related to future Diablo Canyon lands and facilities use. Members of the community who are interested in joining are encouraged to go to: www.pge.com/engagementpanel.

PG&E employees and their immediate family members will not be considered eligible for community membership on the panel. The 30-day application period ends March 22nd.