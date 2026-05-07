Coffee With The Superintendent This Friday 05.07.2026

05.06.26 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Announces 2026 Districtwide Employees of the Year









The next Coffee with the Superintendent event for the Paso Robles joint unified school district will be this Friday, May 8th at 9 am in the district boardroom. Coffee with the Superintendent is an open, informal community forum where attendees can ask questions, share ideas, and learn more about district initiatives. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has also recognized its 2026 district-wide Employees of the Year, selected by their colleagues.

Teacher of the Year went to Alex Huggins of Lewis Flamson junior high school.

Classified Employee of the Year went to Tracey Cagilero of Georgia Brown dual immersion.

Administrator of the Year went to Brandon Duncan of Lewis Flamson junior high school.

Student Support Services Employee of the Year went to Jennifer Asadoor, an instructional coach.

And rookie of the year to Gabrielle Mahfood of Kermit King elementary.