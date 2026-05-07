2Fer Tuesday Promotions Return For 2026 Mid-State Fair 05.07.2026

The California mid-state fair is launching its 2fer Tuesdays in the month of May, “making it easier than ever to plan your summer fun.”

This limited time promotion offers buy one, get one free season admission passes to the mid-state fair every Tuesday in May. These are sold in pairs only for the same type of pass (adult or youth).

Season passes offer the best value for fairs, providing daily admission for all 12 days of the mid-state fair, access to exhibits, free live entertainment on 6 stages, community exhibits, livestock exhibits, multiple shopping areas, and more. Chumash grandstand arena concerts, carnival rides, and other special events require separate tickets.

For full details, visit: midstatefair.com.