College Baseball 6.01.2021

The baseball season ended Sunday for the Cal Poly Mustangs, but on a positive note. The Cal Poly Mustangs beat Hawaii 6-2 Sunday to complete a four game sweep. The Mustangs won the final seven games of the season and 11 of their final twelve games.

In Sunday’s game, red shirt freshman Brooks Lee hit two doubles to break the school record. He had 27 doubles this season, which is the second highest of any college player in the nation.

The Mustangs are young, but they lose two good players. Catcher Myles Emmerson is graduating. And center fielder Cole Cabrera also leaving the team. Two former Bearcats may step into those positions. Catcher Mark Armstrong has pinch hit several times over the past two seasons with good success. And Bearcat pitcher and center fielder Jakob Wright signed a letter of intent in the fall to attend Cal Poly. Coach Larry Lee says he’s looking for more good players to improve the team next season.

The Mustangs finished the 2021 season tied for fourth in the Big West Conference. They finished 31-25 overall.