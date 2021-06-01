In High School Sports 6.01.2021

The Templeton Eagles girls soccer team lost to Kingsburg in overtime 1-0 in the CIF championships. So the Eagles finish second in CIF.

The Templeton baseball team, swept a double header with Paso Robles, 1-0 and 9-6. The Eagles will now wait for the CIF play-offs.

They’ll host their first playoff game June 9th at Vineyard ballpark.

The Templeton softball team split their final two games with Paso Robles. They tie for league champs.

They will play their first round CIF playoff game June 7th next Monday.

Incidentally, tonight is physical night for fall sports and incoming freshmen at Templeton high school. 6-8 tonight at the high school gym.