Collision Between Military Vehicle & Semi-Truck on Cuesta Grade 04.10.2026

A traffic collision on the Cuesta grade brought the southbound 101 to a halt at about 2:30 pm.

CHP says that a red semi-truck and military grade Humvee were involved in an incident, where the military vehicle was facing the wrong way in the right hand lane, and the semi-truck went through a guardrail and onto an embankment alongside the highway.

CHP reports minor injuries from the collision, and the number three lane was closed to allow crews to work. Traffic was backed up for several hours starting at TV Tower road on the grade.