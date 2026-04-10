City of Paso Robles to Close Section of Downtown City Park For Beehive Removal 04.10.2026

2026 04 01 Beehive Removal at City Park

The city of Paso Robles announced the playground, and a section of the downtown city park on the north side of the Carnegie library, will be closed on Wednesday, April 15th.

The closure is for the removal of a beehive. A qualified beekeeper will safely relocate the hive away from the public, and the surrounding area will remain closed for the rest of the day to allow any remaining bees to disperse.

“The city recognizes the importance of the natural environment, including local plants and animals, and has carefully evaluated the best course of action for this beehive removal,” a release says.