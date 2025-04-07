SLO District Attorney’s Office Highlights Success of Proposition 36 – 4.07.2025

In the November 2024 election, California voters passed proposition 36 by a landslide.

Proposition 36 allows for increased sentences and felony charges for certain drug and theft crimes in the state. The county district attorney’s office released a short video celebrating the immediate effects of proposition 36.

In the video, district attorney Dan Dow says since December 18th, there have been 23 cases in San Luis Obispo county where repeat offenders of retail theft are now being prosecuted as felonies. Dan Dow said “In the past, these would only have been misdemeanor charges, and the defendants would not likely have shown up in court or suffer any real punishment.”

The DA’s office extends its appreciation to the community for their hard work and effort to stop recidivism here in San Luis Obispo county.