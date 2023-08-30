Community Info Session on Housing for Homeless in SLO 8.30.2023

The community information session on ‘The Welcome Home Village’ in San Luis Obispo will be tonight from 6 to 7:30. The session will be at the board chambers in the government center in San Luis.

The Welcome Home Village is part of the Bob Jones bike trail encampment resolution project. The “Welcome Home Village” is the third phase of the project, with a 13.4 million dollar resolution fund from the state of California interagency council on homelessness.

The Welcome Home Village is a supportive housing project set to offer 80 beds, and is adjacent to the county’s department of social services headquarters to foster accessibility to essential resources and services.

The information session will include a presentation about the project, and an opportunity to ask questions of the representatives involved in building and managing the village.