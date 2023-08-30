Abate Going to Court For Accusations of Sex Crimes 8.30.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office conducted an investigation late last year for sexual assault accusations of 35-year-old Nathan Abate of Atascadero.

Several women, one of them under the age of 18, described their experiences of sexual assault with Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras, which resulted in the investigation.

Earlier this year, the district attorney’s office announced the charges against Abate. Now, a San Luis Obispo county judge has ruled that Abate’s charged crimes will go to trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 7th.