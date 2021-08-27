Congressional Response 8.27.2021

They’re calling it the deadliest day in decades in Afghanistan. Yesterday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacking crowds flocking to Kabul’s airport. 12 US troops and at least 60 Afghans were killed.

Congressman Salud Carbajal says, “I fully condemn the outrageous attack outside the Kabul airport. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the service members who were killed in the heinous attack and I join the American people in mourning this tragic loss of life.”

He adds….”As I have stated before, I believe the decision to end our longest war and withdraw out troops from Afghanistan is the right one.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy used to be our congressman. He was more specific about the role played by president Joseph Biden. He says Biden is sending a dangerous message to our allies…that we cannot be trusted to keep our word.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, speaking yesterday about the attacks on US military and Afghan crowds at the Kabul airport.