Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office announced that more than $20 million in grants have been secured for head start programs in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

$14 million will go to community action partnership of San Luis Obispo county, otherwise known as CAPSLO.

CAPSLO CEO, Biz Steinberg, stated that this is CAPSLO’s 59th year of providing comprehensive child development services for children ages 0 – 5.