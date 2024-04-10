Sound Off – Wed 04/10/2024 – Stacey Korsgaden

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Stacey Korsgaden in to speak about the suspected fraud regarding life insurance policy that the feds are looking into as part of county corruption. We will also discuss current issues getting insurance in California with Korsgaden answering caller’s questions.