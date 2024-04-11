Paso Building Department Issues Permits For Olsen Specific Plan 04.11.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that the building department issued permits for the first-single residence planning area in the Olsen specific plan development.

The issuing came on April 1st, and is for planning area 13, located off Linne road and Hansen road. It comprises of 107 residential lots, a community center, and a fitness center.

Each lot will have a single-family residence and an attached accessory dwelling unit.

Construction for this first area began earlier this week, with plans to begin framing the first units in August.