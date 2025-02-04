Congressman Panetta Visits TeamPaso 2.04.2025

TeamPaso – Congressman Panetta Tours TeamPaso Press Release (1)

On January 31st, congressman Jimmy Panetta was given a tour for TeamPaso, a free after school program in partnership with Mathnasium Tutoring Paso Robles students in math.

Representative Panetta endorsed TeamPaso, saying that “students must keep pace in STEM to set themselves up for success,” and that he will support initiatives “that ensure every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

Mathnasium’s co-founder, Larry Martinek, has pledged a 125 thousand dollar matching gift campaign to TeamPaso.

Any donations will be matched by this campaign; you can visit: teampaso.org to donate.