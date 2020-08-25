Connecticut Town 8.25.2020

Comedian John Oliver recently delivered a profane rant on the internet about the city of Danbury, Connecticut.

The mayor of Danbury responds by renaming the sewer plant after him. It’s the John Oliver Memorial sewer plant. Why? Well the mayor says “Because it’s full of crap, just like John Oliver.”

Oliver was upset about racial disparities in the jury selection process in a few Connecticut towns. But he really disparaged Danbury, although he complimented the town’s “charming railway museum” and its “historic hearthstone castle.”

Now he can compliment the town’s sewer plant, named after him.