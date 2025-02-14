Emergency Responders Rescue 9 People From Salinas River During Storm 2.14.2025

Press Release Salinas River Rescue

Paso Fire & Emergency Services and the Paso Police department responded to a report of individuals stranded on an island in the Salinas river during yesterday’s storm.

A release by the department says they safely rescued nine individuals from the riverbed, assisted by a CHP helicopter. A San Luis Obispo ambulance says none of the victims required medical treatment.

Paso Fire reminds residents that the Salinas river poses a significant hazard during storms due to river flow and high bacteria levels.

Evacuation warnings were issued to riverbed occupants on Monday the 10th, and additional warnings were issued throughout the week.