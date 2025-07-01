Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Fully Reopening 7.01.2025

After 15 months of hard work, Caltrans announced that highway 1 at Rocky Creek has reopened as of June 30th.

The section of Rocky Creek, 12 miles south of Carmel, has been under one-way traffic control since March 30, 2024, Caltrans says. A landslide resulted in the loss of a southbound section of the roadway.

For six weeks, travelers were able to drive through the area in twice-daily convoys. Since then, crews have been working daytime and overnight shifts to restore access to the iconic roadway, with the total cost for construction estimated at 15.4 million dollars.

Caltrans thanks the residents and businesses of Big Sur for their patience and communication during these emergency repairs. They also say they continue to repair the damaged seawall at Rocky Creek.

Travelers can anticipate intermittent traffic control at Rocky Creek through the summer.