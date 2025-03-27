County Public Works Schedules Road Closure in Cambria 3.27.2025

The county public works department announced road closures for repairs will take place around 8 miles east of Main street in Cambria.

From April 8th through the 10th, Santa Rosa Creek road will be closed to all vehicular use from 8 am to 4 pm each day, the county says. These repairs are for storm recovery efforts.

Public works says storms in 2023 caused a road shoulder slip-out along a portion of Santa Rosa Creek road, and consecutive storms since then have worsened its conditions, threatening the structure of the road.

Outside of the 8 am to 4 pm hours, the road will be open each day.