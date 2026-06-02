PRHS Seniors Earn Nearly $1 Million in Scholarships & Education Benefits 06.02.2026







06.01.26 Paso Robles High School Seniors Earn Nearly $1 Million in Scholarships and Education Benefits

Paso Robles high school seniors were recognized Wednesday last week during the annual scholarship awards night.

Students of Paso Robles high school earned a combined total of almost a million dollars in scholarships and education benefits to support their futures. About $350,000 were awarded by local organizations, businesses, foundations, memorial funds, and community groups. The largest contributors was the community foundation San Luis Obispo county, awarding a total of $80,000 in scholarships to Paso Robles high school seniors.

The high school extends its sincere appreciation to each donor, sponsor, and organization whose generosity helped make high education, career training, and military service opportunities more accessible for local students.