County & City of Paso Responds to Lawsuit For Kyle Doan’s Death 02.01.2024

The parents to missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan filed a lawsuit against the county, the city of Paso Robles, and Caltrans late last year.

Kyle Doan was swept away during the storms in January of last year when his mother attempted to cross a flooded road in San Miguel. Kyle was not found after several search attempts.

The family has attempted to sue for negligence, failure to warn, wrongful death, and other claims.

The three agencies they are suing filed their responses earlier in January. They claim the lawsuit does not specify which subsections or provisions of government codes and traffic controls were violated, and that the “vagueness and ambiguity” of the case does not have merit.