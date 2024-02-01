Dr Agrees to Pay Settlement For Unlawful Supervision of AG Nurse 02.01.2024

The district attorney’s office announced yesterday that the special prosecution unit has settled an agreement with Dr. Anika Moore.

Dr. Moore has been supervising nurse practitioner Sarah Erny since 2018, while Moore lived in Massachusetts. As Ms. Erny’s supervisor, the district attorney’s office says it is Moore’s responsibility under California law to supervise Erny’s duties and practices in treating patients.

Unbeknownst to Dr. Moore, however, the DA’s office says Ms. Erny opened an independent medical office in Arroyo Grande, identifying herself as “Doctor Sarah.” There, Ms. Erny would prescribe hundreds of controlled substance medications without Dr. Moore’s knowledge for two years. Dr. Moore says she believed Ms. Erny was working “in a clinical setting with other physicians.”

While Dr. Moore does not admit liability to the case, she is required to pay civil penalties totaling 25 thousand dollars.