Congressman Visits Teen Center in Paso Robles 02.01.2024

Late last week, us representative of California’s 19th district, Jimmy Panetta visited the Paso Robles teen center at Centennial park.

A release by the city’s recreation department said the congressman received a tour of the center, meeting with several members of the Paso Robles youth commission. Representative Panetta said: “It really is a safe place where people of all ages can go outside of the classroom and home to learn, play, socialize, and expand their horizons.”

The youth commission’s chairperson said that his visit was an inspiring reminder to always serve others, regardless of how busy one may be.

The teen center first opened August of 2023 as a safe gathering space for local teens to enjoy Monday through Thursday after school.