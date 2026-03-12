County Says it is on Track to Meet or Exceed Homeless Reduction Plan Goals 03.12.2026

The county board of supervisors received an update on the county’s five-year plan to address homelessness in its meeting on Tuesday.

According to the board of supervisors, there has been significant progress in reducing homelessness and expanding housing and services across the region.

In nearly every category, the county is on track to meet or exceed the stated goals in the county’s five year plan. Newly released data shows a 49% decrease in homelessness among veterans since last July, and a 42% reduction in un-sheltered homelessness since 2022, according to data from the 2026 point in time count.

The board, in a separate action, also approved a grant-funded program called SLO PROP (Preventing Re-Offense Project), which aims to target the intersecting issues of substance use, mental health disorders, and homelessness to reduce the rates of recidivism.