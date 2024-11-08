Paso Council Interviewing Applicants For Senior Citizen Advisory Committee 11.08.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, November 13th.

This meeting, the city council will conduct interviews to fill in a vacant seat in the senior citizen advisory committee. The committee represents senior citizens on issues and matters concerning senior citizens, their needs, the senior center, and its recreation programs.

One position is available on the committee, and two residents have applied: Carla Crane and Karen Murray.

The available term will run from November 13, 2024 to June 30, 2027.