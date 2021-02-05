County Covid Count 2.05.2021

The daily Covid count released yesterday by the San Luis Obispo county public health department.

167 new cases, including 58 in San Luis.

28 in Paso Robles

15 in Atascadero, and then six each in San Miguel and Templeton. Two in Shandon.

One in Cambria and one in Creston.

They say five people with the coronavirus died, but they don’t give their ages, nor do they indicate what other health issues those people were facing.

The number of deaths of people with covid-19 since last March stands at 192 in the county.

More than 17 thousand people who tested positive have fully recovered.

But there may be another 17 thousand who were not tested who recovered. Maybe twice that number. Not everyone was tested.

To get an appointment for a vaccine, go to recoverslo.org. Or you may call 805 543-2444.