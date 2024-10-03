County District Attorney’s Office Warns Property Owners of Title Theft 10.03.2024

The county district attorney’s office released a public service announcement video yesterday, warning property owners and real estate professionals against property and title theft.

According to the release, “title theft occurs when a criminal impersonates a property owner and transfers title of the property to themselves” and then takes the proceeds from selling the property.

The DA’s office is working closely with real estate professionals and investigators to ensure landowners are protected from these types of theft.

The PSA video is available on the county’s website, or on the district attorney San Luis Obispo county YouTube channel:

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/departments/district-attorney/latest-news/2024/october/district-attorney-releases-psa-warning-property-owners-of-title-theft