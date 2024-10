The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce is looking for applicants to apply for its board of directors.

The position’s term will last for two years, or until 2026. Those who wish to join the board in “promoting economic vitality, empowering leaders, championing businesses…and honoring our history” are encouraged to apply for the position.

A summary of expectations can be found at the chamber’s website.

The deadline for submitting an application is October 23rd.